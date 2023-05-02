Suspect in April shooting found during Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in the Capital City have found the suspect of an April shooting following an afternoon traffic stop.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1, officials arrested a man connected to an April shooting.

On April 22, officials said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of SW Western Ave. where they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound as well as two witnesses. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD said it identified Ryan J. Massey, 35, of Topeka as the suspect.

On Monday, TPD said it pulled over a vehicle near NW Grant and N. Topeka Blvd. and found Massey inside. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Massey remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond. A court appearance has been set for 2:30 p.m. on July 27.

