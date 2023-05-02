SNCO authorities block Southwest Topeka road during day-long situation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities blocked a Southwest Topeka road most of the day Monday for an unknown situation.

Units from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of SW Burnett Rd. 13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene. However, more eventually returned and stayed in the area throughout most of the day.

Inquiries to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office around 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. went unanswered. 13 NEWS continues to monitor the situation.

