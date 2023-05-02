SNCO authorities block Southwest Topeka road during day-long situation

13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene....
13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene. However, more eventually returned and stayed in the area throughout most of the day.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County authorities blocked a Southwest Topeka road most of the day Monday for an unknown situation.

Units from the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of SW Burnett Rd. 13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene. However, more eventually returned and stayed in the area throughout most of the day.

Inquiries to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office around 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. went unanswered. 13 NEWS continues to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws

Latest News

Shawnee Heights Junior Day Combine
Shawnee Heights coaches excited for Ty Zentner
The Topeka JUMP coalition held its annual Nehemiah Action Assembly Monday at Washburn...
Nearly 1,500 people turnout for Topeka JUMP’s annual Nehemiah Action Assembly
City leaders will host a community open house for the i-70/Polk-Quincy Viaduct replacement...
City leaders welcome public to learn about Polk Quincy Viaduct project
Salute Our Heroes: Washburn Rural club focuses on mental health
Salute Our Heroes: Washburn Rural club focuses on mental health