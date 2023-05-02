Shawnee Heights coaches excited for Ty Zentner

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - The former Kansas State kicker/punter is making his hometown community proud.

After the NFL Draft, Zentner posted to Twitter that he signed with the Eagles.

”It’s a prideful moment. Hard work pays off, a lot of it has to do with Ty’s perseverance and dedication to his trade and he’s getting the opportunity that he deserves,” Shawnee Heights head coach Jason Swift said. “Coach (Steve) Block has done a tremendous job in getting him to be passionate about kicking at the high school level and he carried it over to Butler and Kansas State and hit the game winner in the Big 12 Championship and now he’s getting the chance to go win the job with the Eagles.”

”His work ethic, the kid never complained,” Shawnee Heights kicking coach Steve Block said. “He always did what you asked him to do and he was super coachable. He will always take advice and he has a great foundation around him and with those two things I think he will be successful for sure.”

The Shawnee Heights alum earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors as a punter in 2022, averaging 44.5 yards on 59 punts. 27 of those punts landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, and 22 traveled at least 50 yards.

Zentner made all 11 of his field goal attempts after taking over kicking duties halfway through the 2022 season, and connected on all 31 extra point attempts.

And, he clinched the Big 12 title with a game winning 30-yard field goal.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.