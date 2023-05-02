Shawnee County 2023 Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some outstanding athletes from Northeast Kansas will be enshrined in the history book forever.

Chris Barnes, Kevin Bordewick, Crystal Kemp and Rick Peterson all headlines this years class.

Barnes is a Topeka High grad who won a state championship in basketball and is now a professional bowler. Bordewick is Washburn Rural’s head volleyball and girls basketball coach. He’s totaled 10 state titles between both programs.

Kemp is also a Topeka High grad. She was an all-state pick in basketball and a state champion in Track and Field for the Trojans. She then went to Kansas to further her academics and athletic career.

Peterson has covered high school sports for over 40 years and was a long time Topeka Capital Journal reporter for over 30 years, and now runs his new website called TopSports.news.

