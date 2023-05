TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sewer replacement closes SW 3rd St. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka said Fit Excavating will begin construction on Tuesday, May 2 at SW 3rd St. from SW Greenwood to SW Woodlawn for sanitary sewer replacement.

City of Topeka said the closure will be in place for approximately one month, depending on the weather.

