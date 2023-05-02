Search for stolen SW Topeka vehicle leads police to find man with drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for a vehicle stolen out of Southwest Topeka led officials to find one man who also allegedly had drugs in his possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, officials were called to the 5800 block of SW Candletree Dr. with reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officials arrived, they found the car had been stolen from a resident in the area. The resulting investigation identified the suspect as Taylor C. Reed, 29, of Topeka.

TPD said Reed was found later that evening with drugs allegedly in his possession. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary of a vehicle

Theft of a firearm from a vehicle

Possession of opiates

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Theft of less than $1,500

Criminal use of a financial card

Theft by deception

Reed remains behind bars as of 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, on a $20,000 bond for the first two counts and a $2,500 bond for the remaining counts. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on July 13.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.