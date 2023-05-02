Salute Our Heroes: Washburn Rural club focuses on mental health

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A club at Washburn Rural High School, known as “Sources of Strength”, is focusing on the mental health of students.

The group was created in January 2020, holding events year-round to bring students together, discussing mental health or doing physical activities, such as making friendship bracelets or creating murals in hallways.

“The Sources of Strength program is something that we started a couple of years ago,” Cooper Hight, a senior at Washburn Rural, said. “[It is] focused around mental health, growing connections and spreading hope, help and faith around the school.”

“A lot of people struggle with [mental health],” Aiden Hixson, a senior at Washburn Rural, said. “Just talking about it can be huge for people,” Hight added.

The club is advised by WRHS Social Worker Matthew Swedlund.

