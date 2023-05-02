Residents urged to report suspicious activity following ATV chase near Overbrook

FILE
FILE(MGN ONLINE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are in search of the drivers of two ATVs who outran them near Overbrook and have asked residents to report suspicious activity.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Monday evening, May 1, officials were in search of two suspects who outran law enforcement on ATVs northwest of Overbrook.

Officials noted that one suspect abandoned their ATV and ran while the other escaped on a red ATV.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked those who live in the area of 149th and Ratner Rd. to U.S. 56 to call 911 if anyone walking or with an ATV is seen in the area.

Officials have urged residents to ensure houses, outbuildings and vehicles are secure.

