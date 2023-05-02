Reckless driver in Lawrence spurs police chase, hospitalizes official

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After a reckless driver in Lawrence spurred an evening police chase, he allegedly battered two officials once inside a local home sending one to the hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, May 1, officials observed a vehicle near 7th and Vermont St. which had been driving recklessly. However, when officers attempted to pull the driver over, the car took off down the wrong way on Tennessee St. and started a pursuit.

Officials said the chase eventually ended in the 800 block of Morning Dove Ct. where the suspect, later identified as Craig Gunther, 44, ran into a nearby home. Inside the home, Gunther allegedly beat two officers.

LPD said one officer sustained minor injuries during the incident and did not require medical attention. However, an LPD sergeant dud sustain multiple injuries and contusions and was sent to a local hospital where he was later released.

Officials noted that Gunther was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Two counts of interference with law enforcement

Four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer

Two counts of flee or attempt to elude law enforcement through reckless driving

LPD said the officer and sergeant are doing well and will return to full duty soon.

Gunther remains behind bars as of 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

