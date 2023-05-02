RCPD: Scammers attempt to take advantage of unique structure

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County say scammers are back with attempts to take advantage of the unique structure of the consolidated Riley County Police Department.

The Riley County Police Department says it recently received several reports that a scammer has called community members and claimed to be the “Riley County Sheriff” and that the caller did not show up for jury duty.

As a reminder, RCPD said the Riley County Sheriff and Manhattan Police Department do not exist. Scammers often use the unique structure of RCPD as a way to steal money. The consolidated agency acts as both the sheriff’s office and municipal police department.

If residents get a call from someone who claims to be from either agency, RCPD said this is an automatic sign the caller is a scammer. If someone asks for payment with gift cards, this is also a scam. If residents get a call from the police about an outstanding warrant, it said this is probably a scam.

RCPD reminded residents to never give out their financial information over the phone.

