Oakland church disheartened after vandals disable new bus

Melanie Odum, wife of pastor Curtis Odum Sr. at In God’s House Church at 1616 NE Seward Ave. in Oakland, contacted 13 NEWS on Tuesday, May 2, with a plea. The church’s brand new bus had been vandalized with phrases that include “Hitler is daddy.” Damage also included a smashed windshield and a stolen sunroof.

When members came for a 6 a.m. prayer, Odum said she and her husband noticed the bus had been vandalized.

“It’s just really sad that people would vandalize a church or even a church vehicle like this,” Odum said.

Odum noted that phrases included the n-word, which was disheartening for multicultural worshippers.

“How would you like somebody to come to your house, where your children live, and do this,” she noted. “Because children do come to this church.”

For a church that started from the ground up, Odum said the bus had just been purchased. Members had not even had time to get the vehicle insured before the vandals struck.

“We have to absorb the cost of this,” she said. “To me, it’s cowardice.”

Odum said she has no idea where the church will get money to fix the bus.

“I just figure the enemy is mad at us because must be doing something right for God.”

The bus had been bought to be used to take the congregation on trips. Odum has asked the community for help as the bus no longer runs. The church can be contacted at 785-501-8815.

“Anybody that’s in ministry, that is doing what you should be doing, I encourage you right now to pray for other people in this labor of love. Just encourage one another, just know that this is not God - this is not what he does,” she pleaded.

Odum has encouraged her husband’s congregation not to be angry and when it happens again to someone else, she hopes everyone can keep their eye on the prize. She noted that when the church was at its 6th St. location, her daycare had also been vandalized, making this the church’s second incident.

Odum does believe that someone heard something during the incident and has encouraged anyone with information to report it to law enforcement officials.

