New $42 million Immaculata church in St. Marys to be consecrated on Wednesday

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $42 million church will be dedicated Wednesday in St. Marys.

A crowd of more than 3,000 people is expected to attend the consecration of the Immaculata, which holds 1,580 people, the most of any Catholic church in the state.

The Immaculata stands 12 stories tall and sits high on a hill at 701 N. 2nd St. on the northwest edge of St. Marys.

The consecration ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to last about five hours. Because of the large crowd, other parts of the new church building -- including side chapels and the basement area -- will be used.

Those attending Wednesday’s consecration must have a ticket because of the size of the overflow crowd.

A picnic lunch will follow the consecration ceremony, and tours of the new church will be offered from around 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Ground was broken for the new Immaculata on May 30, 2020.

The building at that time was expected to cost around $28 million, but the price rose to approximately $42 million. Church officials said about 99 percent of the funding has been secured.

The building is the largest of the Society of St. Pius X in the world. It can be seen from more than 5 miles away.

Jim Vogel, a spokesman for the Society of St. Piux X, said Wednesday’s consecration is a dream come true for many parishioners, some of whom have been waiting for a new church home for the past 45 years.

The original Immaculata church building caught fire and burned in 1978.

Fundraising efforts then began, and members from around the world contributed to the project.

The church is part of the Society of St. Pius X, which came to St. Marys in 1978.

The Society of St. Pius X purchased the property of the former St. Marys College, a Jesuit institution that left St. Marys in 1967.

The Society of St. Pius X congregation has met for Masses in the former college cafeteria and auditorium, with up to five Masses daily to accommodate parishioners.

The church and an academy for elementary, junior high and senior high school children has about 1,000 students.

The Society of St. Pius X celebrates Masses in Latin, rather than in English. The move away from Latin Masses in all Roman Catholic churches, in favor of offering Masses in the modern language of the parishioners, occurred during the Vatican II Council in 1962.

Though the Society of St. Pius X is part of the Roman Catholic Church, Vogel said, it isn’t a member congregation of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. For more information or to watch Wednesday’s consecration service online, visit www.anewimmaculata.org/.

