Manhattan hospital remains open as Ascension Via Christi experiences outages

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi’s Manhattan hospital campus remains open as the hospital system experiences sporadic outages.

Ascension Via Christi announced on Tuesday, May 2, that in the early morning hours, a power outage at its Wichita data center created sporadic internet and phone line outages for some care sites.

Officials noted that the Manhattan location remains open to ensure safe patent care as the issue is resolved.

Ascension said it would provide further updates when more information is available.

