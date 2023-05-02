Late-night shooting leaves one in hospital, investigation continues

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was sent to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Lawrence that has spurred an ongoing investigation.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, May 1, officials were called to the mobile home court at 151 Arkansas St. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 33-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

LPD said officials were able to locate the area where the shooting took place and crime scene technicians have processed the scene for forensic evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to follow up on leads. No one is in custody yet.

Officials have not released any suspect information.

