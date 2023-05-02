Kansas Tennis headed to NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 25 Jayhawks will put on their dancing shoes.

This is the 13th NCAA tournament appearance all-time.

The Jayhawks will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on Charlotte (22-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of Friday’s match between Kansas and Charlotte will take on the winner of No. 3 NC State (23-4) and South Carolina State (12-7).

Following the conclusion of the Big 12 Championship, Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren earned All-Big 12 honors with Ngounoue named All-Big 12 First Team in singles, the pair was named All-Big 12 Second Team in doubles and Van Vuuren earned All-Freshman Team honors.

The Jayhawks ended the year at 14-7.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.