Kansas Tennis headed to NCAA Tournament

Kansas Tennis at NCAA Selection Show watch party
Kansas Tennis at NCAA Selection Show watch party(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 25 Jayhawks will put on their dancing shoes.

This is the 13th NCAA tournament appearance all-time.

The Jayhawks will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on Charlotte (22-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The winner of Friday’s match between Kansas and Charlotte will take on the winner of No. 3 NC State (23-4) and South Carolina State (12-7).

Following the conclusion of the Big 12 Championship, Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Heike Janse Van Vuuren earned All-Big 12 honors with Ngounoue named All-Big 12 First Team in singles, the pair was named All-Big 12 Second Team in doubles and Van Vuuren earned All-Freshman Team honors.

The Jayhawks ended the year at 14-7.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws

Latest News

Sports Generic
Shawnee County 2023 Sports Hall of Fame inductees announced
Ty Zentner hugging Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman after winning the Big 12 Championship
Shawnee Heights coaches excited for Ty Zentner
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring past Denver...
Jerick McKinnon resigning with Chiefs
Nick Goodwin celebrating his homerun against Kansas
K-State baseball enters national ranks