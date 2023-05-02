Jerick McKinnon resigning with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring past Denver...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates after scoring past Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas City is adding another weapon for Patrick Mahomes that he’s familiar with.

According to multple reports, Jerick McKinnon or Jet is resigning with the Chiefs.

McKinnon finished last season with 10 total touchdowns, where he had a stretch of nine straight games with a receiving touchdown. He totaled 803 scrimmage yards on 56 catches and 72 rushing attempts.

McKinnon also slid before the endzone in the Super Bowl to secure the victory.

