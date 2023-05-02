Jerick McKinnon resigning with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Kansas City is adding another weapon for Patrick Mahomes that he’s familiar with.

According to multple reports, Jerick McKinnon or Jet is resigning with the Chiefs.

McKinnon will be re-signing tomorrow with the #chiefs per source. He's back in KC. https://t.co/d4DDOSFyIx — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 1, 2023

From NFL Now: The #Chiefs are expected to re-sign RB Jerick McKinnon. pic.twitter.com/hkaLlY6YD7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

McKinnon finished last season with 10 total touchdowns, where he had a stretch of nine straight games with a receiving touchdown. He totaled 803 scrimmage yards on 56 catches and 72 rushing attempts.

McKinnon also slid before the endzone in the Super Bowl to secure the victory.

