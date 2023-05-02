GO Topeka names 2023 Small Business Award winners

13 NEWS' Jared Broyles hosted the 42nd Annual Small Business Awards on May 2. Nine businesses received awards.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine businesses earned various awards at this year’s ceremony.

Emceed by 13 NEWS’ Jared Broyles, the 42nd Annual 2023 Small Business Awards took place Monday afternoon at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom.

Businesses had to be located within Shawnee County and have 100 or fewer employees, including the owner(s), to be eligible and qualify for the awards. The evaluation process included a review of various factors, including vision, staying power, growth, innovativeness, response to adversity, and community engagement.

“They really do deserve accolades. Think about what they’ve been through in the last few years,” said Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik.

The winners are listed below and were selected from 25 finalists.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Jose Escalante
K9 helps find man accused of kidnapping attempting to hide in Capital City
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
Woman rescued from creek bed in west Topeka

Latest News

New $42 million Immaculata church in St. Marys to be consecrated on Wednesday
New $42 million Immaculata church in St. Marys to be consecrated on Wednesday
A Topeka man was arrested today after police located a homemade explosive device, illegal...
Topeka man arrested after police find homemade explosive, drugs and firearm
Tacos El Sol — a Topeka-based Mexican restaurant has been open for 25 years as of 2023, and...
Fork in the Road: Topeka’s Tacos El Sol has served Mexican cuisine for 25 years
Brian Ostermann and ESU Director of Athletics David Spafford
Emporia State introduces Brian Ostermann
Suspect in April shooting found during Topeka traffic stop
Suspect in April shooting found during Topeka traffic stop