GO Topeka names 2023 Small Business Award winners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nine businesses earned various awards at this year’s ceremony.

Emceed by 13 NEWS’ Jared Broyles, the 42nd Annual 2023 Small Business Awards took place Monday afternoon at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom.

Businesses had to be located within Shawnee County and have 100 or fewer employees, including the owner(s), to be eligible and qualify for the awards. The evaluation process included a review of various factors, including vision, staying power, growth, innovativeness, response to adversity, and community engagement.

“They really do deserve accolades. Think about what they’ve been through in the last few years,” said Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik.

The winners are listed below and were selected from 25 finalists.

