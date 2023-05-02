Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills asks for volunteers to prepare successful 5K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills is asking for volunteers to organize a successful 5K.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills said they have been serving young girls in the Topeka area since fall 2019. The nonprofit is hoping the community will help support these girls as well.

More than 150 girls from 3rd to 8th grade from schools across the Topeka area will participate in the 5K with the warmup starting at 2:30 p.m. and the 5K beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Shawnee North Community Park. To organize a successful race, the organization relies on help from approximately 80 volunteers.

Executive Director Candice McIntosh shared a comment about the event.

“We want to have people on site ready to help families. We also have people on the course who are monitoring safety, who are there for first aid purposes, handing out water, and just cheering on the girls. So, there’s a variety of roles available to volunteer for and different shifts depending on what our volunteers are able to do,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh added that regardless of the volunteers’ positions, it’s a rewarding day.

“There’s no part of the day where you won’t get to be surrounded by girls who are just having such a good time, many of whom for the very first time are taking part in an activity with a team, with a coach, meeting a super big goal. So, it’s just overall a really joyful day, and not often do we get to volunteer somewhere where there’s just joy all around us, so it’s a really great opportunity,” she said.

McIntosh said the biggest need right now in terms of volunteer roles are course monitors and registration.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, click HERE.

Girls on the Run is a national physical activity-based youth development program for 3rd-8th grade girls. Participants develop and improve competence, feel confidence in who they are, develop strength of character, respond to others and oneself with care, create positive connections with peers and adults, and make a meaningful contribution to the community and society. Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches that guide and mentor the girls. The season concludes with all participants completing a celebratory 5K event which gives them a tangible sense of achievement as well as a framework for setting and achieving life goals. Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills serves Clay, Cloud, Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley, Jackson, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties in Kansas.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.