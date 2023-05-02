Geographer publishes study to share biodiversity conservation findings in Brazil

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University geographer published a study that shares the vital role private properties play in protecting native species in Brazil.

Kansas State University announced Professor of Geography and Geospatial Sciences and Assistant Provost for International Collaboration and Education Programs, Marcellus Caldas, and colleagues in Brazil and Spain recently published, “The value of private properties for the conservation of biodiversity in the Brazilian Cerado,” in the journal, Science.

Kansas State University said publicly protected lands are important to conservation efforts but may be insufficient for preserving habitats and threatened species.

According to the researchers, a key strategy for enhancing biodiversity may be to set aside areas of private land for conservation. Brazil has been practicing this strategy, and Caldas’ team’s study evaluates its effects on biodiversity conservation.

Kansas State University said Caldas and researchers assessed whether privately protected lands contributed to Brazilian Cerrado. The Cerrado is a global high-priority area for biodiversity conservation and a major food producer. Its land use is often at odds with conservation goals.

The researchers determined that up to 14.5 percent of threatened vertebrate species ranges are accommodated by the privately protected areas, proving a positive impact on conservation.

Caldas shared a comment his team’s research.

“Preserving these biodiversity-friendly habitat patches in human-dominated areas improves the persistence of native species,” said Caldas. “And as the areas increase in number, so does the connectedness of the natural habitats and thus the total habitat available for biodiversity.”

According to Caldas, policy and funding are needed to ensure restoration and gain more benefits from conservation efforts.

“To help guide policy, we evaluated the conservation value of many of the landscapes and devised a restoration prioritization scheme,” said Caldas.

Additionally, privately protected areas may also contribute to improved pollination of major crops like soybeans, fruits and vegetables, a benefit not always recognized by private landowners.

The study’s principal investigator was Paulo De Marco, Jr. at Universidade Federal de Goiás in Brazil. Other authors were Rodrigo A. De Souza, André F. A. Andrade, Caroline Corrêa Nóbrega and Luiza Motta Campello, in Brazil, and Sara Villén-Pérez in Spain.

The research was supported by Comunidad de Madrid, Universidad de Alcalá, the National Science Foundation NSF-BCS Program, and Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico.

