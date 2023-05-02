Former Jayhawk wins NBA league MVP

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A former University of Kansas basketball player is now the NBA’s league MVP.

Philadelphia 76ers center and former Kansas Jayhawk Joel Embiid has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award for the 2022-23 season.

Embiid played 66 games while recording 10.2 rebounds per game and was named the NBA scoring champion — scoring 33.1 points per game.

He played one season for the Jayhawks, but it was memorable. Embiid was a Naismith College Player of the Year finalist, earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, and was named second-team All-Big 12.

During the 2013–14 season, he played 28 games and averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game.

