Fork in the Road: Topeka’s Tacos El Sol has served Mexican cuisine for 25 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tacos El Sol — a Topeka-based Mexican restaurant, has been open for 25 years as of 2023, and those 25 years have been filled with people and food.

The owner of Tacos El Sol, Rebeca Mier, says the restaurant officially celebrated its 25th anniversary in January 2023. Still, Mier says, since then, the community has provided a whole lot of support for the small restaurant.

“One of the things that we absolutely love about serving the community is our crowd,” said Mier. “Our crowd is stupendous. They are the biggest supporters that we could ever ask for. The children, the parents, everyone just loves our food. That is what we are here for — we are here to feed everybody.”

Mier says she is especially proud of the food prepared at Tacos El Sol. All from the same recipes used for more than two decades.

“Our recipes have been the same for the past 25 years, and we really try to stick to that,” said Mier. “Consistency is key, and we definitely, are proud of that.”

“Our menu is a wide range of flavors,” said Mier. “It really depends on what you like, and we offer a little bit for everyone. We have enchiladas, tacos, burritos, quesadillas. All the people in your family. From your pickiest eater to the person who wants to try all sorts of different things. We offer a bunch of stuff.”

The most popular menu item noted by Mier is the steak, potato, and cheese burrito. Served on a 10-inch tortilla, with a side of rice and the option to cover it in queso. While for dessert, the most popular dessert item is Flan.

According to Mier, she has heard on numerous occasions how customers cannot wait to return Tacos El Sol.

“What we hear often is, ‘Well, we can’t wait to get back to Tacos El Sol and have our favorite meal,’” said Mier. “Why? ‘Because it is home.’ You know, it is really something that people miss, and that is awesome to hear. It is one of the things that keeps us going and really has helped us really strive through hard times in the restaurant business. If you have not yet had the opportunity to come to Tacos El Sol, I definitely recommend it. You can always start small, and most of our menu is ala carte, so you can try a little bit of everything to kind of find your thing. You will be completely satisfied, and you will have to come back for more.”

The address for Tacos El Sol is 2124 SE 6th Ave.

The restaurant’s hours are:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

