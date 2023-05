EMPORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A successful Hornet season had one ESU player recognized.

Designated player Ari Cordova was named to the All-MIAA Second Team.

Cordova led the Hornets in hitting at .378, she started in 34 of 35 games, hit two homeruns and led the team in RBI with 32. She was also 21-25 in stolen bases.

