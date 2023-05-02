City leaders welcome public to learn about Polk Quincy Viaduct project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Topeka and project partners, will host a community open house for the i-70/Polk-Quincy viaduct replacement project.

“So the event we have on Thursday is designed to have people come in and asks questions. There will be a detour for a long time and lots of questions floating around that. So it will be a chance to sort that through,” says City Manager, Stephen Wade.

City leaders are inviting the public to learn the latest information on the project, including anticipated timelines, design plans, and upcoming utility relocation work.

Wade says project members from KDOT and the City of Topeka will be available to answer questions.

“So it’s a come-and-go event and lots of displays and personnel from the city, personnel from the Department of Transportation will be there on hand to answer any questions that there might be. We expect several both about times, what will the detours look like and who is all affected,” says Wade.

The project hopes to enhance safety and improve the corridor by expanding i-70 from four lanes to six lanes from Macvicar Avenue to Topeka Boulevard, replacing the existing viaduct, and flattening the curve on i-70 near third street.

“So it’s our primary thorough fair coming from Lawrence or Kansas City and either going to the west side of Topeka or Manhattan it’s that major stretch of interstate now there is a path on the south side of 470 and that will be the major detour,” says Wade.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in early 2025.

The meeting will be held Thursday, May 4th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cyrus K. Holliday building, located at 620 SE Madison St.

