Car without headlights in South Topeka leads officials to discover drugs, warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car driving in South Topeka with no headlights in the dark led officials to allegedly find drugs on the passenger as the driver was arrested on multiple warrants.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1, deputies in the 3100 block of SW Gage Blvd. saw a black 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Fred B. McConnell IV, 44, of Topeka, that did not have required headlights activated.

During the investigation, officials said a K9 Unit alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs and paraphernalia in the car.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said McConnell was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on a felony warrant out of Jackson Co. as well as three misdemeanor warrants out of Shawnee Co.

Officials also noted that a passenger in the vehicle, Sarah E. Lam, 43, of Topeka, was also arrested and booked into jail. She has been accused of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia and also had a misdemeanor warrant through the City of Topeka.

McConnell remains behind bars on two $500 bonds for two of his Shawnee Co. warrants, a $1,000 bond for the last Shawnee Co. warrant and no bond for his Jackson Co. warrant. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on July 11.

Lam remains behind bars with no bond listed for her drug counts and a $4,440 bond for her City of Topeka warrant. No appearance date has been set for her.

