Capital City welcomes 20th refugee family from Ukraine War

Mariia and Ksniaa Levchenko
Mariia and Ksniaa Levchenko(Greater Topeka Partnership)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Keys to a new apartment in the Capital City will be given to the 20th refugee family of the War in Ukraine.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says that on Tuesday, May 2, the TopCity Refugee Program - chaired by Yana Ross - will celebrate a significant milestone as the 20th apartment is provided to the Capital City’s most recent refugee from the Ukraine War.

The Partnership noted that more than 30 refugee families have relocated to Topeka through the program. Mariia Levchenko and her daughter Ksniaa fled Ukraine earlier in 2023 and have found their way to the Capital City.

GTP said Levchenko, a single mother, is pregnant with her second child and is expected to have her baby later in May.

