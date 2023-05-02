Capital City gardeners given chance to take home Jerold Binkley Tulip Time bulbs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who wish to take tulips home from Jerold Binkley Tulip Time will have the chance to do just that with Shawnee County Parks + Recreation’s annual bulb sale.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says that its annual tulip bulb sale from Jerold Binkley Tulip Time has been set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Officials noted that the sale will take place at the Howey greenhouse at SE 41st St and Howey Rd. just west of Lake Shawnee. Bulbs will be sold for $5 per plastic grocery bag or $10 per 5-gallon bucket. Customers have been asked to bring their own bags and buckets.

SCP+R said bulbs usually sell out quickly and the sale will end when there are no bulbs left. This will be the only sale and will include bulbs from Ted Ensley Gardens, Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.