Busy Douglas Co. road closed for hours as crews clear propane tanker collision

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A busy Douglas County road was closed for hours as crews cleared the scene of a collision that involved a propane tanker.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:25 p.m. on Monday, May 1, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of N. 1800 Rd. in Douglas Co. - also known as the Farmers’ Turnpike - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Steven Czeschin, 46, of Napoleon, Mo., had been headed east on the road. For an unknown reason, the truck veered to the right and off the road as it crashed into the south ditch.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s office said the truck had been hauling a 9,500-gallon tank of propane through the state. The tank was not damaged in the crash.

KHP said Czeschin was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials noted that the road was closed for hours as propane and the vehicle were safely removed and the crash was investigated.

