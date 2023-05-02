Bug-A-Palooza educates Riley County residents about summer safety

RILEY COUNTY Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department hosts Bug-A-Palooza to educate residents about summer safety.

Riley County Health Department invites the public to the annual Bug-A-Palooza festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at Douglass Park located at 10th and Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan. The annual festival will educate residents about how to protect themselves and their families from insect bites, snakes, poison ivy, and severe weather, all while having fun.

Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Skylar German shared a comment about the annual Bug-A-Palooza festival.

“We’re working with community partners to promote vector-borne disease prevention, outdoor safety, animal safety, severe weather preparedness, and more,” said German. “Bug-A-Palooza was originally scheduled for April, but got rained out. If the weather doesn’t cooperate this time, we’ll cancel and try again next year.”

Riley County Health Department said adults and children can learn safety tips and enjoy activities, including a plastic “fishing pond,” live non-venomous snake display, seed giveaway, sensory bin and bug search, life cycle of butterfly activity, children’s book giveaway, maggot painting, and more. Plus visitors will get a passport stamp for visiting different tables and can earn a prize for stopping at all the booths.

“Our main goal for this event has been to prevent vector-borne diseases such as Zika Virus and Lyme Disease from impacting someone’s life. With a little bit of awareness and education about safety practices, plus a good dose of fun, we can empower people and help keep them safe. This year, we’re thrilled to offer even more education and activities for the whole family,” said German.

Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs shared a comment about the event.

“Fear of the outdoors shouldn’t keep you inside this summer! Stop by to learn how to keep yourself and your kids safe while enjoying time outside,” said Gibbs.

This year, Riley County Health Department is partnering with the following organizations and agencies to promote Bug-A-Palooza:

Riley County Health Department

Geary County Health Department

Fort Riley Public Health

K-State Horticulture and Master Gardeners

Milford Nature Center

Kansas Science Festival

Manhattan Fire Department

Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department

Riley County Emergency Management

Safe Kids Coalition

Riley County EMS

Flint Hills Discovery Center

Flint Hills Volunteer Center

K-State Entomology Club

Manhattan Free Clinic

Flint Hills Wellness Coalition

K-State Master of Public Health Program

Sunny 102.5

Riley County Health Department has served Riley County for over 50 years. The health department workforce of more than 40 employees includes nurses, social workers, dietitians, support staff, and administration. Find more information at www.rileycountyks.gov/health.

