Attempt to steal truck lands man behind bars when found intoxicated

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An alleged attempt to steal a pickup truck and trailer with the owner still inside landed a Manhattan man behind bars when officials found he had been intoxicated when he crashed the stolen vehicle.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, officials were called to the 2600 block of Farm Bureau Rd. with reports of an attempted car theft that resulted in a crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 43-year-old man who reported his 2014 Dodge Ram had been stolen while he was working in a trailer attached to the pickup. He was able to step out of the trailer as the suspect, later identified as Jesus Blanco, 28, of Manhattan, drove the truck and trailer away.

After Blanco had traveled a short distance, officials said he hit a speed limit sign and stopped the vehicle. He exited the truck and ran north on Linear Trail.

As RCPD remained at the scene of the theft, it said officers found Blanco walking back toward the Linear Trail scene. He was found to be intoxicated.

Officials noted that Blanco was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on theft and driving while under the influence. He remains behind bars on a $9,000 bond.

