5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on a North Topeka highway but resulted in no reports of serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 7:50 a.m. on southbound US-75 highway near N.W. Lower Silver Lake Road.

Traffic was allowed to proceed through the area in the south lane.

