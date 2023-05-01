Woman rescued from creek bed in west Topeka

Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was rescued from a creek bed early Monday in west Topeka.

The incident occurred around 6:35 a.m. Monday just east of S.W. 6th and MacVicar.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS a passerby called dispatch to report an empty wheelchair on the south walkway of a bridge over the creek.

Police responded to the scene and looked down from the bridge where they saw a woman lying in the creek bed.

Police said the woman appeared to be in medical distress.

Topeka Fire Department carried the woman out of the creek bed, bringing her up a steep, grassy embankment.

The woman was then taken to an American Medical Response ambulance and was to be transported to the hospital. Police said the woman didn’t appear to be in life-threatening condition.

Police said the woman wasn’t believed to have fallen off the bridge and that she wasn’t in any water.

