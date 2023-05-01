Wichita State: No compromise found as system recovers following hack attempt

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita State has found no data has been compromised so far as its system recovers from an online hack attempt.

Wichita State University announced on Monday, May 1, that over the weekend, officials took proactive measures to disconnect several University systems in an effort to isolate an unauthorized attempt to access its systems by a third party.

WSU said most of its system access has been restored and there has been no sign of compromised data. It will continue to engage its security protocols to restore the full availability of all networks and systems as it prioritizes student needs.

As of Monday, officials said they anticipate the restoration of all networks and major systems by Tuesday, however, they are also mindful that these incidents often create residual issues and future interruptions may happen.

WSU noted that cyber incidents have become more common, especially in large organizations like the university. It has and will continue to devote the necessary resources to its digital infrastructure to guard against unauthorized access.

“We appreciate the Shocker community’s continued patience,” said a spokesperson for the school.

