Wichita State: No compromise found as system recovers following hack attempt

Wichita State University (WSU) generic
Wichita State University (WSU) generic(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita State has found no data has been compromised so far as its system recovers from an online hack attempt.

Wichita State University announced on Monday, May 1, that over the weekend, officials took proactive measures to disconnect several University systems in an effort to isolate an unauthorized attempt to access its systems by a third party.

WSU said most of its system access has been restored and there has been no sign of compromised data. It will continue to engage its security protocols to restore the full availability of all networks and systems as it prioritizes student needs.

As of Monday, officials said they anticipate the restoration of all networks and major systems by Tuesday, however, they are also mindful that these incidents often create residual issues and future interruptions may happen.

WSU noted that cyber incidents have become more common, especially in large organizations like the university. It has and will continue to devote the necessary resources to its digital infrastructure to guard against unauthorized access.

“We appreciate the Shocker community’s continued patience,” said a spokesperson for the school.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers
FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties

Latest News

FILE
SOS highlights victim support during Mental Health Awareness Month
FILE
Two arrested after gun fired in Ottawa domestic disturbance
FILE
KU Health St. Francis Campus grows with addition of family health practice
FILE
Major premix company announces addition of Kansas pet food facility