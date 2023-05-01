Two arrested after gun fired in Ottawa domestic disturbance

FILE
FILE(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested after a gun was fired in Ottawa during a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

The Ottawa Police Department says that around 6:35 p.m. on Friday, April 28, officials were called to the 1200 block of S. Main St. with reports of a disturbance with weapons.

Officials noted that it had been reported a gun was fired during the incident.

Following an investigation, OPD said it was found a shot had been fired, however, no one had been hit or injured. Two men were also arrested at the scene.

Jonathan Slocum, 57, of Ottawa, was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on aggravated assault, domestic battery, unlawful discharge of a weapon and disorderly conduct. He is required to sit before a judge before a bond will be issued.

Zachary Cooper, 31, of Ottawa, was also booked on criminal damage to property, domestic battery and disorderly conduct. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

Officials noted that a firearm was recovered from the scene and there is no longer believed to be a threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers
FILE
Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties

Latest News

FILE
SOS highlights victim support during Mental Health Awareness Month
Wichita State University (WSU) generic
Wichita State: No compromise found as system recovers following hack attempt
FILE
KU Health St. Francis Campus grows with addition of family health practice
FILE
Major premix company announces addition of Kansas pet food facility