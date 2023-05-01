Two arrested after gun fired in Ottawa domestic disturbance

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested after a gun was fired in Ottawa during a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

The Ottawa Police Department says that around 6:35 p.m. on Friday, April 28, officials were called to the 1200 block of S. Main St. with reports of a disturbance with weapons.

Officials noted that it had been reported a gun was fired during the incident.

Following an investigation, OPD said it was found a shot had been fired, however, no one had been hit or injured. Two men were also arrested at the scene.

Jonathan Slocum, 57, of Ottawa, was booked into the Franklin Co. Jail on aggravated assault, domestic battery, unlawful discharge of a weapon and disorderly conduct. He is required to sit before a judge before a bond will be issued.

Zachary Cooper, 31, of Ottawa, was also booked on criminal damage to property, domestic battery and disorderly conduct. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

Officials noted that a firearm was recovered from the scene and there is no longer believed to be a threat to the community.

