Topeka ranked as one of the top emerging housing markets in the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka has recently been ranked as one of the top emerging housing markets in the country.

“Realtor.com has been naming us as one of the top ten hottest markets in the country for the last couple of years because we’re hot, hot, hot. But it’s a bit incongruous, our median home sale is only $160,000, where the national median home sale is $380,000,” said residential real estate broker Helen Crow.

Crow has been in real estate for 50 years, and she said the current demand for homes in Topeka is driven partly by the lack of available housing.

“Today there are only 115 homes for sale in all of Topeka. That’s a tiny fraction of the number of houses we usually have on the market. But the most confusing factor in our market is that in Topeka, Kansas, there are 5,900 vacant homes that aren’t on the market.”

She said when a house is put on the market, it usually doesn’t stay on there for long.

“The median time on the market for sold listings in 2023 in Shawnee County is only 3 days. The market is so screaming hot, historically that was 70 days.”

Realtor Doug Barrington held an open house Sunday for a listing in North Topeka. He said the large turnout for it is an example of how crowded the housing market is from a buyers’ perspective.

“We had over 50 people show up today. We really didn’t expect that kind of crowd, but a combination of great home, has a lot to offer.. location, lot and tons of space. That’s what people are interested in, is that this is more home than they could’ve bought many years ago,” said Barrington, who is a realtor at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Crow says this combination of factors has led to what is now considered to be an extreme sellers market.

“There are more buyers than sellers in the market by probably five fold. There are the millennials coming of age, this huge demand for housing, and this teeny tiny inventory of homes for sale. It is a sellers market.”

Barrington also notes the recent efforts of different Topeka organizations have helped areas within the city become a more desirable place to live.

“The efforts that we see from greater partnership, we see from all of the things that have gone on downtown. I know that was one of the big concerns was ‘what are we gonna do to attract businesses and new people coming to town’?”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.