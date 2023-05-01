Topeka city manager Steve Wade updates infrastructure improvements

By David Oliver
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka city manager Steve Wade stopped by Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about some infrastructure updates. At it’s meeting this week, the City Council will start the process of looking at capital improvement projects and the costs for those projects. This week, the city will also partner with KDOT to host an informational meeting about impacts from the upcoming Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. That meeting is Thursday at the Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison from 5-7pm. It’s a ‘come and go’ style meeting with no formal presentation planned.

