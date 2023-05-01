Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect has been detained after they led officials on an early-morning chase through six Kansas counties.

KVOE reports that an early-morning chase on Monday, May 1, included five counties and at least one person was detained.

Officials indicated the chase started in Marion Co. Around 1:30 a.m., officials in Chase Co. were notified the pursuit had entered their county and aid was requested.

About 15 minutes later, officials in Lyon Co. said they responded to the active chase. It continued through Coffey and Osage counties as well.

Officials noted that the suspect vehicle finally stopped in Franklin Co., however, word on any arrest remains pending. A suspect’s name has not been released and further details about the incident have not been divulged.

