Suspect leads officials on early-morning chase through 6 Kansas counties

FILE
FILE(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect has been detained after they led officials on an early-morning chase through six Kansas counties.

KVOE reports that an early-morning chase on Monday, May 1, included five counties and at least one person was detained.

Officials indicated the chase started in Marion Co. Around 1:30 a.m., officials in Chase Co. were notified the pursuit had entered their county and aid was requested.

About 15 minutes later, officials in Lyon Co. said they responded to the active chase. It continued through Coffey and Osage counties as well.

Officials noted that the suspect vehicle finally stopped in Franklin Co., however, word on any arrest remains pending. A suspect’s name has not been released and further details about the incident have not been divulged.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers
Topeka officials attempt to identify a man connected to an April 21, 2023, gas station robbery.
Officials attempt to identify man connected to weekend gas station robbery

Latest News

Emergency crews rescued a woman from a creek bed early Monday near S.W. 6th and MacVicar.
Woman rescued from creek bed in west Topeka
Crews were on the scene of a stabbing early Monday in the 600 block of N. Kansas Avenue in...
Man stabbed early Monday in North Topeka
Power bill
Kansas' Senators introduce bill to provide stable energy rates, reliable power
FILE
New report ranks Kansas as best in region for working moms