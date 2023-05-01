SOS highlights victim support during Mental Health Awareness Month

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - During Mental Health Awareness Month, SOS Inc. has highlighted several ways to support victims of abuse.

SOS Inc. says that domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse can all have long-term impacts on the mental health of Kansans, however, counseling, therapy and community support can help survivors thrive.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and SOS noted it wants to draw attention to the ways domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse can impact individuals. It also seeks to share ways that everyone can support survivors in their lives.

According to the organization, traumatic events can - and usually do - have a big impact on mental health. Those who experience domestic or sexual abuse could experience symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety as they could also develop other side effects of trauma like substance abuse, eating disorders or anger issues.

SOS indicated that about 70% of rape or sexual assault victims report moderate to severe distress, a larger percentage than any other violent crime. Social stigmas and attitudes about gender deter some from reporting abuse or seeking resources. Relationships can also be impacted as the victim isolates.

In children, the organization noted that adverse experiences can increase the risk of negative health outcomes such as mental health or behavioral issues. For example, there is an increased risk of depression and suicide among children who have experienced or seen traumatic events like abuse. The effects can be long-lasting and survivor’s mental health may be impacted lifelong. Victims are more likely than nonvictims to experience PTSD or major depressive episodes.

SOS also said children need someone in their life to support them and help build resilience, which can be built through practice. Adults can help build competence and confidence as well as foster health connections. This helps children feel like valuable members of society as they become an integral part of the community.

Officials noted that professional help is also important to help children overcome the longer impacts of abuse. Services that follow best practices can help them recover from trauma and avoid lifelong impacts, so it is important children get support. They said 98% of children that get treatment after sexual abuse will not go on to be abusers.

Research has shown that certain protective factors like personal qualities, family, relationships, outlooks and skills can help kids overcome hardship and achieve developmental milestones and personal success goals.

SOS indicated there is much that can be done to support the survivors in your life, both adults and children. The most important of which is to listen. For a victim, being able to share their story can decrease feelings of isolation and self-blame. Believe the survivor and use phrases to validate them.

Another way to help is to get those going through mental distress connected to resources. A full list of support groups can be found HERE.

