Some people living near Mississippi River adapt to flooded homes

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne went to North Buena Vista to learn how people there are getting around while they wait for the waters to recede.
By Mollie Swayne and Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - In North Buena Vista, the neighborhood across the railroad tracks from the Mississippi River is several feet underwater, but at least a few area residents are still living in their flooded homes.

The riverine flooding was caused by melting snow.

The National Weather Service said many of the crests across the region this season will rank in the top 10 of all time, but will remain well below the records set in past floods, the Associated Press reported.

Scott Blum and Heath Davis are among those who have adapted to living in a semi-aquatic community.

“I got a big end loader. And that’s all — I can drive right to my house, step out of that up on my deck,” said Davis.

“We take our canoes back and forth or we wade through the water,” Blum said.

Davis said once the floodwaters recede, there will need to be an expensive cleanup.

“When the river comes up like this, it leaves a lot of mud, silt, you know what I mean, ‘cause it just sits out there,” Davis said. “And so I’m sure we’re going to have to scrape and clean and new rock on everything.”

He estimated it would cost thousands of dollars.

However, despite living in feet of water and the financial burden that will follow, he said the “pain of spring” is part of life beside the Mississippi.

“If you live the river, I mean, you got to deal with that,” Davis said.

“It’s kind of fun,” Blum said. “Before I lived by the river, and now I live in it.”

