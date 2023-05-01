Senior Resource Fair Thursday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Area Continuity of Care will host a ‘Senior Resource Fair’ Thursday May 4th at Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

TACC board members Randy Williams with Kansas Rehab Hospital and Tristan Willits with Ascend Hospice stopped by Eye on Northeast Kansas to preview the event. It will feature more than 30 different vendors covering topics from pharmaceuticals to home health care to senior living. The event is free and runs 10am-1:30pm.

