Seaman Show Choir to perform alongside popular 80′s band

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka show choir has been selected for a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” — performing on stage with a popular 80′s band at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Foreigner — a band most popular in the 1980′s — with hits like “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Juke Box Hero,” announced a show choir contest back in February 2023 — “to find the best a cappella choirs in town.”

The contest allows choirs from each city the band is visiting — from middle schools and high schools to youth choirs of all ages — a chance to perform with the band. Foreigner is scheduled to perform its greatest hits at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Tuesday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Therefore, choirs in the Topeka area had the option to submit a video of their group and have a chance to be selected to perform with Foreigner.

Seaman High School’s show choir submitted a video, signed up for the opportunity, and was selected to sing alongside Foreigner Tuesday night. Foreigner will also donate $500 to Seaman High School’s choir program.

Randall Bond, Seaman High School’s choir director, said everyone was thrilled once they heard the news.

“Once we explained the situation to the students, they were very excited about participating in this maybe once-in-a-lifetime experience to be on stage with a band of this quality,” said Bond.

Seaman High School senior Emma Noble describes 13 NEWS she is excited about Tuesday night’s performance.

“I am looking forward to hearing what it sounds like,” said Noble. “Like I love to sing in front of people, and I love crowds, and I am looking forward to the crowd. Hearing what it sounds like singing on an actual stage in an actual arena. I am just looking forward to the environment of everybody just coming together and singing a song. It is going to be really fun.”

Foreigner announced its “Farewell Tour” back in November 2022. According to the website, the tour officially starts on July 6, 2023.

