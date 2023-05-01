Ottawa police search for truck that outran officers over the weekend

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Ottawa need the public’s assistance to find a truck that outran them over the weekend.

The Ottawa Police Department says that it needs the public’s help to identify the driver of a truck that sped away from officials on Sunday, April 30.

Officials did not release details about how the incident began or a location.

If anyone knows who owns the truck or who the driver is, they should report that information to OPD at 785-242-2561.

