New treatment for newborns with opioid withdrawal shows promise, study says

FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat,...
FILE - Babies exposed to opioids were treated with a medication-free approach called Eat, Sleep, Console.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new approach to treating babies exposed to opioids during pregnancy is showing some success.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the Eat, Sleep, Console care approach helps newborns get out of the hospital sooner than the current treatment.

Researchers examined the new approach with 1,300 infants at 26 hospitals.

The new method encourages involvement from parents and prioritizes care that doesn’t involve medication.

Instead, parents use techniques such as swaddling, skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding.

The current approach involves nurses measuring a baby’s withdrawal symptoms before providing treatment such as methadone or morphine.

Researchers say infants using the Eat, Sleep, Console method left the hospital on average after eight days, while babies treated with the standard approach are hospitalized for about 15 days.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers
Topeka officials attempt to identify a man connected to an April 21, 2023, gas station robbery.
Officials attempt to identify man connected to weekend gas station robbery

Latest News

The Immaculata Church in St. Marys has been a project years in the making.
45 Years in the Making: Consecration set for new Catholic church in St. Marys
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
White House salutes small businesses
FILE
K-State team to travel Kansas and give free service dog eye exams
FILE
Bill introduced to safeguard veteran choice in healthcare, improve quality of care