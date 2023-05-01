New report ranks Kansas as best in region for working moms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is the best state for working moms in the region.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner and 73% of women with children 18 and under remaining in the labor force in 2022, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, May 1, that it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States for Working Moms.

To find which states ease the motherhood burden the most, WalletHub said it compared the attractiveness of each and Washington, D.C., based on 17 key metrics. Data sets ranged from the median women’s salary to the female unemployment rate to daycare quality.

Kansas ranked as the best state in the region and 22nd overall with a total score of 46.88. The Sunflower State ranked 23rd for childcare, 34th for professional opportunities and 20th for work-life balance.

Colorado ranked 29th overall with a total score of 44.97. It ranked 33rd for childcare, 6th for professional opportunities and 30th for work-life balance.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 30th overall with a total score of 44.89. It ranked 28th for childcare, 21st for professional opportunities and 26th for work-life balance.

Across the river, Missouri ranked 33rd with a total score of 42.49. It ranked 29th for childcare, 17th for professional opportunities and 41st for work-life balance.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 44th overall with a total score of 36.31. It ranked 32nd for childcare, 49th for professional opportunities and 40th for work-life balance.

The report also found that Oklahoma tied with North Dakota and Texas for state with the third-best daycare system while Nebraska had the second worst. Missouri had the second lowest childcare cost as a percentage of the median women’s income while Nebraska had the fourth highest.

The report indicated that the best locations for working moms are:

Massachusetts Rhode Island Connecticut Washington, D.C. Wisconsin

The report found the worst states for working moms are:

Louisiana South Carolina Alabama Mississippi West Virginia

