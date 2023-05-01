Monday forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday, still breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story for the week is a couple more chilly nights and storm chances returning toward the end of the week and even at times for the weekend. Temperatures will be warming each day as well with highs in the 70s and even 80s starting Wednesday.

Taking Action:

With wind gusts 25-30 mph today and tomorrow and low relative humidity in the afternoon hours, outdoor burning is not recommended with a very high fire danger. Burning can be done Wednesday with light winds expected and before rain moves back in to end the week.

Temperatures will continue to be monitored for the likelihood of lows near the freezing mark Monday night and Tuesday night and the potential for a frost/freeze mainly in north-central KS. This is looking to be the last frost/freeze potential for the season across northeast KS.

Storm chances increase toward the end of the week. Still uncertainty on specific timing and if there’s going to be severe weather or not so keep checking back for updates especially if you have outdoor plans Thursday and Friday.



The first part of the week will come with plenty of sun and highs warming up each day. Lows will be similar with most spots in the mid-upper 30s through Tuesday night. By Wednesday we have a transition to light winds and comfortable temperatures before we get into an unsettled weather pattern.

Normal High: 71/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph (Some models are indicating a few areas in extreme northeast KS still in the low 60s).

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

One more nice day Wednesday with plenty of sun and winds around 10 mph or less before more clouds move in with on and off showers/storms return to the area Thursday through Sunday.

There still remains uncertainty on specific timing and how widespread the rain will be but at least at this point in time confidence is high enough to say there won’t be a day where there will be an all day washout and there will be plenty of dry time for each day. By next Monday, many spots will have received 0.50″ to 1.50″.

