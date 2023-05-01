Michigan kidnapping suspect, driver arrested after Kansas officials find drugs

Benjamin Conley, Margaret Ducsay
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRONG CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Michigan man wanted for kidnapping and a woman were arrested after officials in Kansas allegedly found drugs in their vehicle.

The Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, deputies stopped a vehicle they had seen speeding on Highway 50 near mile marker 327 in Strong City.

During the stop, officials said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and a large amount of cash in the vehicle. As a result, two Michigan residents were arrested.

Officials said the driver, Margaret Jo Ducsay, 25, of Holt, Mich., was booked into the Chase Co. Jail on possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, drug sale proceeds and speeding.

Officials also said the learned a passenger, Benjamin Conley Jr., 26, of Lansing, Mich., was also wanted for a Michigan kidnapping. He was arrested and booked on possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, drug sale proceeds, interference with law enforcement and fugitive from justice.

Formal charges remain pending through the Chase Co. Attorney’s Office.

