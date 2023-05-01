Mental Health Awareness Month & resources for help

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - May is Mental Health Awareness month.

Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo stopped by Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about resources for help across the region. Free mental health screenings are planned for May 10 & 24 at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library, and May 17 at the Breakthrough Clubhouse. Hours at each screening are 10am-12pm. For more information, visit www.valeotopeka.org.

