Mental Health Awareness Month & resources for help
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo stopped by Eye on Northeast Kansas to talk about resources for help across the region. Free mental health screenings are planned for May 10 & 24 at the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library, and May 17 at the Breakthrough Clubhouse. Hours at each screening are 10am-12pm. For more information, visit www.valeotopeka.org.
