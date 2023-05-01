Manhattan man arrested months after accused of rape

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested months after he was accused of the rape of a woman he knew.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, officials arrested Christopher Harris, 23, of Manhattan, in connection to a 2022 rape.

Officials noted that Harris was arrested on a Riley Co. District Court warrant for rape and aggravated sexual battery.

RCPD indicated that the warrant stems from a Sept. 1, 2022, case in Manhattan that involved a 20-year-old woman he did know.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said they would not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Kansas Police Department is investigating after a 19-year-old female was found...
LKPD investigates after 19-year-old female found deceased in bed at KU sorority
Officials in Norton Co. catch two hunters who allegedly violated turkey regulations in Kansas...
Charges remain pending for turkey poachers who violated Kansas, Nebraska laws
FILE
Passenger dies after crash with semi ends police chase south of Emporia
FILE
Trial against KHP set to begin for alleged unlawful detainment of drivers
Topeka officials attempt to identify a man connected to an April 21, 2023, gas station robbery.
Officials attempt to identify man connected to weekend gas station robbery

Latest News

FILE
Case opened after Manhattan woman reports rape by unknown female
FILE
Local schools given infusion of cash as they succeed as enrollment issues persist
The Immaculata Church in St. Marys has been a project years in the making.
45 Years in the Making: Consecration set for new Catholic church in St. Marys
FILE
K-State team to travel Kansas and give free service dog eye exams