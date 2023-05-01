Manhattan man arrested months after accused of rape

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been arrested months after he was accused of the rape of a woman he knew.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, officials arrested Christopher Harris, 23, of Manhattan, in connection to a 2022 rape.

Officials noted that Harris was arrested on a Riley Co. District Court warrant for rape and aggravated sexual battery.

RCPD indicated that the warrant stems from a Sept. 1, 2022, case in Manhattan that involved a 20-year-old woman he did know.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said they would not release any further information.

