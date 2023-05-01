Man stabbed early Monday in North Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was stabbed early Monday on the city’s north side.

The stabbing was reported around 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Police at the scene said a man walked into the Topeka Rescue Mission at 600 N. Kansas Avenue and said he had been stabbed at a location outside the facility.

The man then left the Mission and walked north on N. Kansas Avenue, where he crossed the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Police found the injured man just north of the railroad tracks.

The man was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance crews before being taken to the hospital.

Police said the man’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

