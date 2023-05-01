Man arrested after officials led on early-morning, high-speed chase

Brandon Klenda
Brandon Klenda(Marion Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he led officials in Marion Co. on an early-morning, high-speed chase over the weekend.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, Deputy Slater and his K-9 pulled over a vehicle at 330th and Pawnee Rd. after they observed a traffic violation.

Officials said the suspect, later identified as Brandon Klenda, 37, of refused to pull over and sped off south on Pawnee for several miles before the vehicle was found at a home in the 1600 block of 300th Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Slater and Sgt. Regier then took Klenda into custody. It noted that the chase was confined to dirt roads and the only vehicles involved were the suspect vehicle and those of law enforcement officials.

Klenda was arrested and booked into the Marion Co. jail on felony flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, driving while suspended, no insurance and a warrant that had been issued by another county. He remains behind bars as of Monday morning.

