Major premix company announces addition of Kansas pet food facility

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (WIBW) - Nutritional premix for pet food will now be made in the Capital City’s own backyard following the announcement of a major premix company.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Monday, May 1, that DSM - a global purpose-led health and nutrition company - has released plans to build a next-generation nutritional premix plant in Tonganoxie. The addition will create 28 new jobs.

“The pet food industry has been looking for a better source for the highest quality, traceable and reliable nutritional ingredients for their products and we are thrilled to be able to deliver for the industry and for ‘pet parents’ with this new facility in Tonganoxie,” said DSM Co-CEO, Dimitri de Vreeze. “We appreciate the support of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, the City of Tonganoxie, Evergy and the Animal Health Corridor in making this state-of-the-art facility a reality.”

Officials indicated the location will supply the pet food industry with high-quality nutritional premixes to use in branded food products globally. The facility is expected to break ground in July 2023 and be fully operational by early 2025.

“DSM is a welcome addition to Kansas and the Animal Health Corridor,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “Having another industry leader located here further enhances the globally recognized animal health ecosystem that is anchored in Kansas.”

KDOC noted that the facility will be strategically positioned in the KC Animal Health Corridor - close to many industry-leading pet food manufacturers - to reduce supply chain risk and logistic expenses.

“Leavenworth County Development Corporation would like to thank all the regional, state, and local entities that have worked cooperatively on this project,” said the president of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation, Jeremy Greenamyre. “This is precisely the type of company we hoped would consider our community as a place to invest and locate. We welcome DSM to the Tonganoxie Business Park.”

Officials said the Kansas facility will feature precision micro-batching capabilities to allow for precise automated micro-addition of various ingredients to premises in a traceable manner. This will support a broader range of DSM and third-party ingredients to allow it to create more inclusive and unique offerings to meet the needs of the industry and create peace of mind for customers.

“We’re excited to learn more about DSM becoming a new corporate neighbor in our community,” said Tonganoxie Mayor David Frese. “This is another smart growth opportunity to continue building our future with high-quality jobs and sustainable development.”

Importantly, KDOC pointed out that the increased process automation of the plant will allow for more traceability, accuracy and automated weight verification as each batch moves in its own transport system throughout the facility. This will allow DSM to provide the speed and accuracy a high-demand industry requires.

“As the highest concentration of animal health assets in the world, the Kansas City region is home to a robust industry network, as well as abundant manufacturing and distribution resources,” said Kimberly Young, president of the KC Animal Health Corridor. “The region continues to attract top companies in the industry, and we’re proud that DSM has selected the Corridor for this state-of-the-art, innovative new facility.”

In addition to food safety requirements and standards, officials indicated the facility will be designed with sustainability in mind. The plant’s automated mixing vessels will reduce waste by decreasing flushes necessary for sequencing and will operate on 100% renewable electricity, consistent with all DSM facilities on the continent.

For additional renderings of the new facility, Kansans should visit the DSM booth at 1306 at the Petfood Forum May 1 - 3 in Kansas City, Mo.

